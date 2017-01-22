SBS Kurdish

Kurdish pop singer focuses on humanitarian projects

SBS Kurdish

Dashni Morad

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 January 2017 at 3:08pm, updated 23 January 2017 at 10:13pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Well known Kurdish singer, song writer and TV presenter Dashni Morad is using her music to push her humanitarian work and charity to assist refugees especially refugee children. Dashni was born Sulaimany in Kurdistan Region and fled with her parents to Holland in the early 1990s. We spoke to Dashni about various issues such as the refugees' situation in Kurdistan Region and the Kurdish woman in today's society.

Published 22 January 2017 at 3:08pm, updated 23 January 2017 at 10:13pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News