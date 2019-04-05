Kurdish refugee Darwish Sido's success story

Source: Supplied
Published 5 April 2019 at 8:03pm, updated 5 April 2019 at 8:17pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
In 2016 Darwish Sido and his family arrived in Australia from the refugee camps in Lebanon. He with his young family stayed in the camp for the period of four years until the UN offered him to come to Australia. In 2012 Mr Sido fled from Afrin, Syria due to the civil war in Syria. When they arrived in Australia they were resettled in Newcastle. A week later the children were registered at the local school. Mr Sido and his wife attended English classes. Not knowing the language was their main obstacle. Later on Mr Sido was given the opportunity to work at Rundles Tailoring on Hunter Street for over a year. In January 2019 Mr Sido opened his own alterations business, Sido Tailor, at Jesmond shopping centre. A more detailed article about Darwish Sido will be published soon on SBS Kurdish.
