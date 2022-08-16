Kurdish singer reveals her sorrows

Published 16 August 2022 at 11:00am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Singer song writer Canê who is visiting Australia from Germany to perform in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth. She talks about her hard upbringing as a child. Her father died when she was four years old, she was forced to get married at the age of ten. She was imprisoned at age of 17 for eleven months and again in 2018 for four years by the Turkish government claiming she belongs to an outlawed political party.
