Kurdish Singer Sirus Emami on his debut Australian concerts

Kurdish Singer Sirus Emami Source: Supplied
Published 24 March 2019 at 5:07pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
We speak with Kurdish folk singer Sirus Emami, who is visiting Australia for the first time to perform in Melbourne and Sydney. These concerts are organised by Kurdish Concerts Australia, to celebrate Newroz, the Kurdish New Year. Sirus Emami tells SBS Kurdish that he first started singing at the age of 16, and his ideal have always been Hesen Zirek and Nasir Rezazi, which are considered among the giants of Kurdish folk music. SBS Kurdish also spoke to Kurdish singer and musician Majid Almasi, one of the orgnisers from Kurdish Concerts Australia, regarding their work and details of the concerts for Sirus Emami (below).
