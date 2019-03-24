SBS Kurdish

Kurdish Singer Sirus Emami on his debut Australian concerts

SBS Kurdish

Kurdish Singer Sirus Emami

Kurdish Singer Sirus Emami Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 March 2019 at 5:07pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

We speak with Kurdish folk singer Sirus Emami, who is visiting Australia for the first time to perform in Melbourne and Sydney. These concerts are organised by Kurdish Concerts Australia, to celebrate Newroz, the Kurdish New Year. Sirus Emami tells SBS Kurdish that he first started singing at the age of 16, and his ideal have always been Hesen Zirek and Nasir Rezazi, which are considered among the giants of Kurdish folk music. SBS Kurdish also spoke to Kurdish singer and musician Majid Almasi, one of the orgnisers from Kurdish Concerts Australia, regarding their work and details of the concerts for Sirus Emami (below).

Published 24 March 2019 at 5:07pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News