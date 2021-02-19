Kurdish speakers continue to push for linguistic recognition in Turkey

Kurdish Language Platform (archive) Source: Supplied
Published 19 February 2021 at 5:15pm, updated 19 February 2021 at 5:19pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
This International Day for Mother Language, Kurdish people continue fighting for their cultural and linguistic right in Turkey (north Kurdistan). In this report from Diyarbakir Hatice Kamer reports on the efforts to keep the Kurdish language alive in Turkey where Kurdish speakers are the second largest linguistic group.
