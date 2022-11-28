Kurdish woman's desire to keep traditional tattooing alive

Deq (tattoo) is a Kurdish tradition, which is more common among women. But making Deq is slowly being forgotten. Nowadays, one can only see deq on the face or on the body of senior women. The history of deq goes back to ancient times. Each motif has a different meaning. Fatê Temel was born in the Derik district of Mardin, but in order to keep the tradition alive, she opened a workshop in Diyarbakır. She only draws moon, sun, star, and comb, known as the motifs of deq. She both keeps the deq tradition alive and gives information about this tradition to those who don’t know anything about this tradition.





The ink of deq is made of breast milk and soot or ash. The application of Deq includes embroidering the mixture into the skin through the use of disposable needles.





"I only need a tiny bit of breast milk of a nursing mother to mix it with soot or ash to create the ink for it".





For Fatê Temel being a tattooist has a lot of meaning. She told SBS Kurdish it helps her psychologically and socially by being calm and meeting new people.





"Prior to being a tattoo artist I mentally was not in a good place, but this art has helped me get through life."





Initially she was worried that people would not be interested in tattooin but to her surprise people are interested especially those who travel from Germany.



