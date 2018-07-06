Kurdish woman's impressive career path

Source: Supplied by Dr Haji
Published 6 July 2018 at 8:24pm, updated 6 July 2018 at 8:40pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Dr Kavi (Mufti) Haji arrived in Australia with her toddler son and husband in 1995 due to the difficult situation in Iraq during the Gulf War. She and her husband had both studied medicine and worked in rural areas in Iraq. When they arrived in Melbourne they had to study and pass exams in order to continue in their fields. Dr Haji has achieved a lot since arriving here despite the obstacles she faced. Dr Haji is now a staff consultant intensivist, and supervisor of training at Peninsula Health, Mornington Peninsula Victoria, Australia. She is an academic physician and an adjunct senior lecturer at Monash University, Faculty of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences. She has special interest in echocardiography and ultrasound. She has a PhD on the role of examination-assisted ultrasound in the Intensive Care Unit. Her other interest is teaching. She is a faculty in various courses in critical care, including mechanical ventilation and critical care ultrasound and echocardiography locally and internationally.
Published 6 July 2018 at 8:24pm, updated 6 July 2018 at 8:40pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share