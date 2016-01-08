SBS Kurdish

Kurdish women's rights and polygamy

Shaho Ali

Published 8 January 2016 at 7:28pm, updated 10 January 2016 at 4:27pm
By Roza Germian
In this interview with writrer and human rights' activist Shaho Ali, we discusses the history of polygamy in Kurdish culture, which has been introduced to Kurds with Islam, and why it is necessary to stop the practice.

