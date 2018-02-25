Kurdish Zumba Queen to become first Kurdish woman to compete in bodybuilding competetion

Ziyan Yousif Source: Supplied
Published 25 February 2018 at 4:12pm, updated 26 February 2018 at 12:05am
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It wasn't love at first sight with Zumba for Ziyan Yousif, who turned stright back when she attempted to join a Zumba class for the first time. Ms Yousif now the Kurdish Zumba Queen, who introduced the world wide known workout that is a mixture of Latin dance and cardio.
Published 25 February 2018 at 4:12pm, updated 26 February 2018 at 12:05am
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share