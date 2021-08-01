SBS Kurdish

Kurdistan Region marks 38th anniversary of Anfal ethnic cleansing campaign in Barzan region

The remains of the Anfal campagin victims

The remains of the Anfal campagin victims

Published 1 August 2021 at 10:13pm, updated 1 August 2021 at 10:21pm
In this report from Erbil, Ahmed Ghafur covers the marking of the 38th anniversary of the Anfal ethnic cleansing campaign by the former Baathist regime in the Barzan region of Kurdistan, Also, in this report: 38 year Kurdish journalist Hunar Mizuri dies after contracting the coronavirus more than forty days ago.

