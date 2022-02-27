SBS Kurdish

Kurdistan Region's top officials condemn domestic violence in the Region

SBS Kurdish

stop killing women sign

Source: Ahmad Ghafur

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 February 2022 at 3:24pm, updated 27 February 2022 at 3:27pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Source: SBS

Many women suffer as a result of domestic violence. A few days ago a woman by the name of Shinyar lost her life as a result of domestic violence in Sulaimany's Kurdistan Region. The Region's President and the Prime Minister senior condemne the killing of women and assured everyone that the perpetrators will face the law.

Published 27 February 2022 at 3:24pm, updated 27 February 2022 at 3:27pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News