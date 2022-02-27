Kurdistan Region's top officials condemn domestic violence in the Region

Source: Ahmad Ghafur
Published 27 February 2022 at 3:24pm, updated 27 February 2022 at 3:27pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Source: SBS
Many women suffer as a result of domestic violence. A few days ago a woman by the name of Shinyar lost her life as a result of domestic violence in Sulaimany's Kurdistan Region. The Region's President and the Prime Minister senior condemne the killing of women and assured everyone that the perpetrators will face the law.
