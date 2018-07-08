SBS Kurdish

Kurdistan's Jewish Leader: our responsibilty is to lobby for an independent Kurdistan

Sherzad Mamsanî

Sherzad Mamsanî-Leader of Kurdistan Jewish Community Source: Supplied

Published 8 July 2018 at 4:26pm, updated 8 July 2018 at 4:55pm
By Roza Germian
Available in other languages

Sherzad Mamsani is the Leader of Kurdistan's Jewish Community. In this interview Mr Mamsanî explains the long and peaceful history of Kurdish Jews in Kurdistan, and their work today in promoting co-existence and tolerance in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. As an organisation Mr Mamsani says they strive to lobby for an independent Kurdish state, where only then all religious groups can live in guaranteed peace without any threat from radical groups and governments.

Kurdistan Jewish Community work closely with other religious leaders in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Mr Mamsanî says that due to a long history of demonisation of Jews by Muslim governments and authorities, the most difficult task they faced was to reassure Muslim leaders that they have no ill-intention, and that as Kurdish Jews, have always been part of the history of Mesopotamian civilisation as a whole.

The Kurdish Jewish Leader believe that Kurdish society has always accepted different believes, " in fact I can say that Kurdistan is the only place where Jewish people have not been killed for their believes...our aim as an organisation is to remind Jewish communities around the world that we owe support to Kurdish people...Kurds have always protected Jewish people throughout history, the Median Empire rescued a large number of Jews from the Assyrians at the time, in the 1970 Mustafa Barzani helped to free 3000 Jewish, after facing execution in Iraq, and in recent days KRG has become an umbrella  of protection for all religious minorities"

