"Kurds are the geopolitical victims of the region and the world"

Dr Ekrem Onen

Published 19 June 2022 at 4:03pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Turkey has been threatening to attack north-eastern Syria, including Munbej and Tal Rafa't. We discus the situation with political analyst Dr Ekrem Onen. We also talk about other issues, such as the presence of the United States and Russia, how long they will remain in Syria and north-eastern Syria, and whether the Kurds will have any rights if Bashar El-Assad's government controls north-eastern Syria.

