Lack of knowledge adding to alarming food poisoning rates

Salmonella bacteria responsible for salmonella. Seen under optical microscopy X 1000. Source: Universal Images Group Editorial
Published 9 June 2019 at 4:45pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A new report says a lack of knowledge about how to safely prepare certain foods is leaving many Australians at risk of food poisoning. It's leading to renewed calls to better educate cooks, amateurs and professionals, about foodborne illnesses.
Published 9 June 2019 at 4:45pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share