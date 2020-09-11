Language barriers hinder lives of some refugees

Jaed Murad arrived in Australia with his mother two years ago. Jaed tells SBS Kurdish about how IS captured 47 members of his family killing his father before his eyes.

Although the topic of suicide is difficult and people don't want to talk about it, but at the same time it is important there is awareness about it, especially among the Yazidis here in Australia and back home .

After a Yazidi woman took her own life in Toowoomba, Jaed Murad made a video and shared it on social media pleading with the Yazidis not to commit suicide.

"Most of the times language is a barrier (even if there is an interpreter) and becomes an obstacle when one goes to a psychologist."

"The situation in the refugee camps in Iraq is very difficult. Some Yazidis are here in Australia but members of their families are still elsewhere in refugee camps," Mr Murad said.

