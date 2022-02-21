'Language is the existence of every nation': Mizgin Hesko

Source: Mizgin Hesko
Published 21 February 2022 at 1:29pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
International Mother Language Day is celebrated every year on 21st February for the promotion of language and cultural diversity and multilingualism. Mother Language Day recognizes that language and multilingualism can promote engagement, with the goal of continuous development focusing on ensuring that no one is left behind. To talk about the importance of this Day and particularly the Kurdish language, we speak to writer and poet Mizgin Hesko.
