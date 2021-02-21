Language is the most important tool in life

International Mother Language Day Source: SBS Network
Published 21 February 2021 at 3:43pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
We speak to Kurdish writer and intellectual Husen Duzen about the importance of language, especially to the Kurds. International Mother Language Day is on the 21st of February. Languages are the most powerful instruments of preserving and developing our heritage. This interview is from SBS Kurdish archive.
