'Latin alphabet is more suitable for Kurdish phonetics': Farman Hidait

Farman Hidait

Farman Hidait Source: Supplied

Published 13 April 2021 at 10:10am, updated 21 April 2021 at 11:32pm
In this episode of SBS Kurdish Podcast series; My Kurdish Language is My Identity we discuss the expression of the Kurdish language in the Arabic script verses the Latin script. Farman Hidait, a Kurdish author and researcher of Kurdish history, argues that linguistically speaking the Latin script can better express the sounds and the phonetics of the Kurdish language. Kurdish, an Indo-Iranian language of the Indo-European family of languages, is not suited for the Arabic script, which is best designed for the Sematic languages. Then, why hasn’t there been any serious effort to reform Sorani Kurdish script, and who is responsible?

