Lending laws may be relaxed in Australia, but here's why it's important to borrow responsibly
Source: Getty Images/Ariel Skelley
Published 9 April 2021 at 7:07pm
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
The Federal Government is aiming to ease responsible lending laws, hoping it will help stimulate the economy. But with the onus of assessing the suitability to take on debt set to be placed back on a borrower, experts warn it is more important now than ever to borrow responsibly.
