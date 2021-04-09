SBS Kurdish

Lending laws may be relaxed in Australia, but here's why it's important to borrow responsibly

SBS Kurdish

Hispanic family in front of house

Source: Getty Images/Ariel Skelley

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 April 2021 at 7:07pm
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

The Federal Government is aiming to ease responsible lending laws, hoping it will help stimulate the economy. But with the onus of assessing the suitability to take on debt set to be placed back on a borrower, experts warn it is more important now than ever to borrow responsibly.

Published 9 April 2021 at 7:07pm
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News