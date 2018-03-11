SBS Kurdish

Leyla Qasim is proud and passionate about her Kurdish culture

Leyla Qasim

Published 11 March 2018 at 4:27pm, updated 11 March 2018 at 4:37pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Leyla Qasim has been living in Germany for the past twenty years. Even though she loves living in Europe her Kurdish culture is very dear to her heart. She loves cooking tradional Kurdish food, poem writing, beedwork and painting. Ms Qasim is a Yezidi Kurd from Qamishli in Syria. We spoke to her about her involvement with the Kurdish community and the assistance she provides to the newly arrived refugees in Germany.

