'LGTBIQ+ community become courageous in Kurdistan, society hasn't changed'

A Kurdish Gay Couple of LGBTQ+ Community from Iraqi Kurdistan laying down on the Kurdistan flag and twine their hand together with the pride nippers on hand.

A Kurdish Gay Couple of LGBTQ+ Community from Iraqi Kurdistan laying down on the Kurdistan flag and twine their hand together with the pride nippers on hand. Source: Sangar Akrayi

Published 13 December 2020 at 3:43pm, updated 13 December 2020 at 6:06pm
By Roza Germian
Sangar Akrayi has worked on "Proud" Project for over a year, photographing and filming members of the LGTBIQ+ community in the Kurdistan Region. Since publishing and launching the project, he has received countless number of threats, including death threats, for his work. Mr Akrayi and his colleagues aim to highlight the human rights abuses against LGTBIQ+ people and want the Kurdish parliament introduce laws to protect the safety of this community within the Kurdish society.

Sangar vows not to give up until he accomplishes his goal which is to have the legal system officially protect all vulnerable people including women and those with various gender and sexual orientation. 

Kurdish Photographer Sangar Akrayi
Kurdish Photographer Sangar Akrayi Source: Sangar Akrayi


When Sangar launched "Proud" project he was almost did not expect all the backlash and hatful comments on social media, as well as phone calls and texted messages which included a number of countless death threats.

Sangar is currently working on the production of a documentary on the lives of LGTBQI+ community in the Kurdistan region, which has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lesbian Kurdish couple photographed by Sangar Akrayi as part of his "Proud" project
Lesbian Kurdish couple photographed by Sangar Akrayi as part of his "Proud" project Source: Sangar Akrayi


