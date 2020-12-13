'LGTBIQ+ community become courageous in Kurdistan, society hasn't changed'

Sangar vows not to give up until he accomplishes his goal which is to have the legal system officially protect all vulnerable people including women and those with various gender and sexual orientation.





Kurdish Photographer Sangar Akrayi Source: Sangar Akrayi





When Sangar launched "Proud" project he was almost did not expect all the backlash and hatful comments on social media, as well as phone calls and texted messages which included a number of countless death threats.





Sangar is currently working on the production of a documentary on the lives of LGTBQI+ community in the Kurdistan region, which has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



