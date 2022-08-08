SBS Kurdish

“Life in refugee camps is unbearable”

Dr Kizilhan with Yazidi refugees

Published 8 August 2022 at 7:00pm, updated 12 August 2022 at 9:41am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Professor Jan Ilhan Kizilhan is a psychologist who specialises in treating victims of sexual violence in times of war such as Yazidis. He runs a project in Dohuk in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq where he trains psychologists to support survivors. In 2015, he helped 1,100 Yazidis, including Nobel laureate Nadia Murad, move to Germany for psychological assistance. Professor Kizilhan says that survivors of the Yazidi genocide, especially women, need huge assistance mentally and psychologically.

If you or someone you know needs support or information around depression and anxiety, call Beyond Blue 24/7 on 1300 22 4636 or Lifeline on 13 11 14.
October 23 Weekend News