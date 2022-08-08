“Life in refugee camps is unbearable”

If you or someone you know needs support or information around depression and anxiety, call Beyond Blue 24/7 on 1300 22 4636 or Lifeline on 13 11 14.
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Professor Jan Ilhan Kizilhan is a psychologist who specialises in treating victims of sexual violence in times of war such as Yazidis. He runs a project in Dohuk in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq where he trains psychologists to support survivors. In 2015, he helped 1,100 Yazidis, including Nobel laureate Nadia Murad, move to Germany for psychological assistance. Professor Kizilhan says that survivors of the Yazidi genocide, especially women, need huge assistance mentally and psychologically.
