SBS Kurdish

'Life is not about waiting for the storm to pass, but learning to dance in the rain': Leila Lois who teaches ballet online

SBS Kurdish

Leila Lois

Leila Lois Source: David Slattery-supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 October 2021 at 7:35pm, updated 1 October 2021 at 7:41pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS

In this interview with Leila Lois, a ballet dancer and instructor from Melbourne we ask her about the shift of her dance classes to online due to the lockdowns in Victoria. She runs a weekly class where students from different age groups and abilities can join the fun.

Published 1 October 2021 at 7:35pm, updated 1 October 2021 at 7:41pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News