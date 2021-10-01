'Life is not about waiting for the storm to pass, but learning to dance in the rain': Leila Lois who teaches ballet online
Leila Lois Source: David Slattery-supplied
Published 1 October 2021 at 7:35pm, updated 1 October 2021 at 7:41pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
In this interview with Leila Lois, a ballet dancer and instructor from Melbourne we ask her about the shift of her dance classes to online due to the lockdowns in Victoria. She runs a weekly class where students from different age groups and abilities can join the fun.
