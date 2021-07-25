SBS Kurdish

Lockdown triggers difficult memories for some refugees

SBS Kurdish

Sam Matty, who lives in Sydney's Fairfield after fleeing Iraq in 2014, says it feels like his life is in lockdown.

Sam Matty Source: SBS News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 July 2021 at 2:48pm
By Lucy Murray
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS

The suburb of Fairfield in Sydney's south west is the epicentre of this COVID outbreak, recording almost half of New South Wales' daily cases. It's home to a large migrant population, with many Vietnamese and Iraqi refugees. And for some the harsh lockdown can trigger memories of war they've suppressed for years.

Published 25 July 2021 at 2:48pm
By Lucy Murray
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News