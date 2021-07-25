Lockdown triggers difficult memories for some refugees

Sam Matty Source: SBS News
Published 25 July 2021 at 2:48pm
By Lucy Murray
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
The suburb of Fairfield in Sydney's south west is the epicentre of this COVID outbreak, recording almost half of New South Wales' daily cases. It's home to a large migrant population, with many Vietnamese and Iraqi refugees. And for some the harsh lockdown can trigger memories of war they've suppressed for years.
