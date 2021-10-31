Lockdowns made learning even harder for those learning to teach

A Covid-19 closure sign on the gate of a school Source: AAP
Published 31 October 2021 at 3:06pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Source: SBS
School students living through COVID-19 lockdowns have faced weeks of remote learning, watching their teachers on a screen and completing school work at home. But for young aspiring teachers, learning to become an educator during the pandemic has been challenging without that crucial face-to-face student interaction.
