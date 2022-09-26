SBS Kurdish

Mahsa Amini's death in custody has caused mass protests in Iran

Shukriya Bradost holding photo of Mahsa Amini

Shukriya Bradost holding photo of Mahsa Amini Credit: Shukriya Bradost

Published 26 September 2022 at 10:00am, updated 29 September 2022 at 10:15am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Jina (Mahsa) Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish girl from north western city of Saqez, was visiting Tehran with her family when the morality police arrested her and accused her of violating the hijab law. After her arrest, she became unconscious and was taken for "morality education". Sadly, Jina died on 16/09/2022 due to torture and beating. We speak to researcher of international security and foreign policy Shukriya Bradost about Ms Amini's death and the unrest in Iranian cities and protests around the world.

