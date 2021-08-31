Major healthcare shift could prolong lives of people with serious mental health conditions
Published 31 August 2021 at 8:28pm, updated 31 August 2021 at 8:48pm
Source: SBS
A new report is recommending major changes to prevent people with serious mental health conditions from dying between 14 and 23 years earlier than other Australians. If implemented in full, it's estimated the Being Equally Well national policy roadmap would help more than 470,000 Australians with a serious mental health condition live longer and healthier lives.
