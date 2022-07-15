Major report released on the prevention of violence against women and children

On average a woman in Australia dies every nine days at the hands of their current or former partner. Source: Getty
Published 15 July 2022 at 7:08pm
By Krishani Dhanji
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
A major report on the prevention of violence against women and children has been released, almost six months after it was handed to government. Nearly 500 experts contributed to the “stakeholder consultation” report by Monash University, that will inform Australia's next National Plan to end violence against women and children.
