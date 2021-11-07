Man charged over alleged abduction of Cleo Smith

Detective Senior Sergeant Cameron Blaine leaves the Carnarvon Courthouse Source: AAP
Published 7 November 2021 at 3:42pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
A man has been charged over the alleged abduction of Cleo Smith in Western Australia, who was found after 18 days after going missing. The WA justice department says the accused abductor is being moved to a maximum security prison in Perth, escorted by special operations officers.
