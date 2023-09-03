Marta was detained by Iran’s morality police and survived, unlike Mahsa Amini



Marta in the Sydney garden Credit: SBS-Sanda Fulloon

Australia’s Persian diaspora is planting trees across the country, as a tribute to protesters allegedly killed in Iran. Rallies are also planned to honour 22-year-old Mahsa Jina Amini. Her suspicious death in police custody last September sparked a wave of anti-government protests. One woman who migrated after being arrested by Iran’s morality police, still lives with the fear.

