Mask rules return amid uptick in COVID-19 cases

Cars queue as people wait to receive a COVID test at a drive through testing facility at Bondi beach Source: AAP
Published 26 December 2021 at 2:31pm
By Arianna Lucente
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
New South Wales and Victoria are bringing back mask mandates from midnight on Friday 24 December. It comes as New South Wales sets a national record of more than 5-thousand new daily COVID-19 cases, with Omicron now the dominant variant.
