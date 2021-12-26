SBS Kurdish

Mask rules return amid uptick in COVID-19 cases

SBS Kurdish

Coronavirus

Cars queue as people wait to receive a COVID test at a drive through testing facility at Bondi beach Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 December 2021 at 2:31pm
By Arianna Lucente
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS

New South Wales and Victoria are bringing back mask mandates from midnight on Friday 24 December. It comes as New South Wales sets a national record of more than 5-thousand new daily COVID-19 cases, with Omicron now the dominant variant.

Published 26 December 2021 at 2:31pm
By Arianna Lucente
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News