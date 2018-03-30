Melbourne lit up Newroz fire

SBS Kurdish

Published 30 March 2018 at 7:32pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:56am
By Roza Germian, Brwa Mohamed
The Kurdish community in Melbourne, Victoria celebrated Newroz, the Kurdish New Year in Coburg Lake Reserve, by lighting Newroz fire, followed by live performances of Kurdish music and dance. Federal and state politicians were among the attendees at the colourful event. SBS Kurdish's Brwa Mohamed was there to cover the celebrations.

