Melbourne's Kurdish community celebrates Newroz

Source: SBS Kurdish
Published 18 March 2022 at 7:25pm, updated 19 March 2022 at 10:09am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
As a result of COVID-19 restrictions for the past two years, Newroz celebrations have not been held in Australia. This year the Kurdish community in Australia welcome the celebrations of Newroz with open arms. The Kurdish Democratic Community Centre of Victoria's member Berivan Heval speaks to us about the Festival which will take place on Sunday 20 March in Melbourne.
