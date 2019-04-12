Melbourne's Kurdish Feyli community hold Newroz celebrations

Khalid Bagher Chair of Open Kurdish Feyli Community in Melbourne Source: Supplied
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
We speak with Khalid Bagher from Open Kurdish Feyli Community in Melbourne about their organisatin's activities and their annual events. They will be holding a community event for the 13th day of Newroz in Melbourn this Sunday 14th of April at ABD Stadium, at Meadow Heights, Victoria, from 11am to 4pm.
