SBS Kurdish

Melbourne's Kurdish Feyli community hold Newroz celebrations

SBS Kurdish

Khalid Bagher Chair of Open Kurdish Feyli Community in Melbourne

Khalid Bagher Chair of Open Kurdish Feyli Community in Melbourne Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 April 2019 at 8:31pm, updated 12 April 2019 at 9:15pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

We speak with Khalid Bagher from Open Kurdish Feyli Community in Melbourne about their organisatin's activities and their annual events. They will be holding a community event for the 13th day of Newroz in Melbourn this Sunday 14th of April at ABD Stadium, at Meadow Heights, Victoria, from 11am to 4pm.

Published 12 April 2019 at 8:31pm, updated 12 April 2019 at 9:15pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
recovered_d8703ad2d1408cee8356a482b13b2c2b.jpg


recovered_b14ac273587d46af977b99a1b822ba34.jpg


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News