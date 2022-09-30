Members Kurdish community in Australia express their feelings about the death of Mahsa Amini
Jina (Mahsa) Amini Credit: social media
Published 30 September 2022 at 7:30pm, updated 1 October 2022 at 11:05am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
After the death of Gina Amini in Tehran, the situation in Iran is deteriorating, as a result of which many demonstrations are taking place both in Iran and in many countries around the world. Some members of the Kurdish community from East Kurdistan (Iran) living in Australia express their thoughts and feelings about the situation. Arizo Jolan, Salah Pourasad, Tara Fatehi, Hussein Taheri, Bahar Salehi and Nader Gariban express their views.
Published 30 September 2022 at 7:30pm, updated 1 October 2022 at 11:05am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share