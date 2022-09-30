SBS Kurdish

Members Kurdish community in Australia express their feelings about the death of Mahsa Amini

SBS Kurdish

Jina Amini.png

Jina (Mahsa) Amini Credit: social media

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 September 2022 at 7:30pm, updated 1 October 2022 at 11:05am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

After the death of Gina Amini in Tehran, the situation in Iran is deteriorating, as a result of which many demonstrations are taking place both in Iran and in many countries around the world. Some members of the Kurdish community from East Kurdistan (Iran) living in Australia express their thoughts and feelings about the situation. Arizo Jolan, Salah Pourasad, Tara Fatehi, Hussein Taheri, Bahar Salehi and Nader Gariban express their views.

Published 30 September 2022 at 7:30pm, updated 1 October 2022 at 11:05am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News