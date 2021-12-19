SBS Kurdish

Men's mentoring program helping refugees to help refugees

Layth Meghaizel (L) and Dhafer Shano

Layth Meghaizel and Dhafer Shano Source: SBS

Published 19 December 2021 at 2:24pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:28pm
By Sandra Fulloon, Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS

Many men are reluctant to seek help for mental health issues and those from migrant backgrounds even more so. Earlier this year, Small Business Secrets met graduates of a new men’s mentoring program that aims to change that – reaching men at risk before it’s too late

Source: SBS
