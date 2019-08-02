Mental health issues; how to recognise it and seek help

In this discussion Mr Dareh highlights how this is most difficult for individuals in the Kurdish community due to stigmas attached to mental health and concerns regarding being judged for having mental health problems.
Saed Dareh, Counsellor and Psychoterpist Source: Supplied
Published 2 August 2019 at 7:30pm, updated 2 August 2019 at 7:38pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Research shows that mental health concerns in Australia is particularly high for Culturally and Linguistically Diverse Communities (CALD). In this interview with Kurdish Counsellor and Psychotherapist Saed Dareh, we ask about the importance of recognising symptoms of mental health issues and seeking help.
