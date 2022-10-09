Mental illness is not a personal failure

Beyond Blue Support Service provides 24/7 advice and support via telephone on 1300 22 4636.
Mental health - fast emerging as a major workplace issue Source: Supplied
Published 10 October 2022 at 10:30am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
October is National Mental Health Month awareness, the aim of it is to promote and raise mental health awareness in Australia. It is an important time where the Australian community comes together to promote better mental health for all. There are many events throughout this in each Australian state aiming to attract and unite Australians of all ages and backgrounds to raise awareness and promote better mental health for everyone. We speak to psychologist Afsaneh Jolan about mental health awareness month.
