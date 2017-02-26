SBS Kurdish

Merziye Rezazî in an interview with SBS Radio 20 years ago

Published 26 February 2017
Merziye Ferîqî-Rezazî was one of the finest Kurdish female singers with a powerful and magnificent voice. Unfortunately, she departed us much too early when she died in Stockholm in September 2005.In April 2005 Merziye and her husband, the famous singer Nasir Rezazî, were in Australia to hold concerts in Sydney and Melbourne. They visited the Kurdish Program at SBS in Sydney. Chahin Baker interviewed them both. It gives us pleasure to present excerpts from the interview with Merziye at that time.

