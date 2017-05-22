Messages of condolences from all political sides for Newshirwan Mustafa's passing
Newshirwan Mustaf's funeral Source: GORRAN.NET
Published 22 May 2017 at 2:03pm, updated 22 May 2017 at 2:09pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Source: SBS
A special report form Hewlêr/Erbil, on the massages and statements by all Kurdish politicians for the passing of the General Coordinator of the Change Movement (Gorran), Newshîrwan Mustafa. Our Stinger Ahmad Ghafur reports.
