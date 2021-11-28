SBS Kurdish

Might Europe's current COVID surge be seen in Australia in 2022?

A sign indicating COVID-19 restrictions, where access is allowed only for people who are vaccinated or recovered and tested, hangs at the entrance of a Christmas market in Essen, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021.(Roland Weihrauch/dpa via AP)

A sign indicating COVID-19 restrictions, where access is allowed only for people who are vaccinated or recovered and tested Source: DPA

Published 28 November 2021 at 2:34pm
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
As Europe grapples with another deadly wave of COVID-19, fuelled by the cold weather and a faltering vaccine rate, it's reasonable to ask, could Australia follow a similar path next year?

