Migrant groups embrace rejection of citizenship laws

Published 20 October 2017 at 7:20pm, updated 20 October 2017 at 7:30pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Ethnic community groups have welcomed a decision by the Senate to block a proposed citizenship bill after it missed a deadline to be addressed in federal parliament. The changes would have extended the waiting time for permanent residents to apply for citizenship and created tougher English language tests. It also would have granted extra powers for the immigration minister as part of making it harder for migrants and refugees to become Australian citizens.
