SBS Kurdish

Migrant-run businesses more successful, new study finds

SBS Kurdish

Migrant-run small businesses are thriving

Migrant-run small businesses are thriving Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 January 2018 at 12:34am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:11am
By Evan Young, Rosemary Bolger
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

New research into Australia's small business sector is challenging the perception that migrants are a drain on the economy. Far from taking up existing jobs, the report predicts migrant-run businesses will create up to 200-thousand new jobs in the next five to 10 years.

Published 28 January 2018 at 12:34am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:11am
By Evan Young, Rosemary Bolger
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News