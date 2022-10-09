SBS Kurdish

Migrant shipwreck tragedy highlights dangers of Mediterranean crossing

Authorities and local residents save a migrant during a large-scale rescue operation on the island of Kythira (AAP) Credit: Ippolytos Prekas/AP

Published 9 October 2022 at 2:30pm
By Allan Lee
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

The back-to-back shipwrecks of migrant boats off Greece that left at least 22 people dead in a week has once again put the spotlight on the dangers of the Mediterranean migration route to Europe. Even though the number of people attempting to cross the sea has dropped, the United Nations High Commission for Refugees says Mediterranean routes are becoming more deadly than ever.

