Million migrants among the volunteers of Australia

SES volunteer Sharmin Hossain (SBS) Source: SBS
Published 25 May 2018 at 8:17pm, updated 25 May 2018 at 8:23pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
An estimated 6 million people across Australia dedicate their time to volunteering, with 1 million of those born overseas. National Volunteer Week offers a good chance to look at the impact and contributions migrants are making as volunteers in one community.
Published 25 May 2018 at 8:17pm, updated 25 May 2018 at 8:23pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share