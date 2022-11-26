SBS Kurdish

Ministers meet Western Sydney mayors over controversial repatriation

SBS Kurdish

CLARE O’NEIL SYRIA REPATRIATIONS MEETING

Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil and Chris Bowen after meeting with Western Sydney mayors over the repatriation of Australians with links to IS fighters Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 November 2022 at 8:15am
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil has met with Western Sydney mayors over their concerns about Australians repatriated from Syria who have links to IS fighters. One of the mayors had complained the area had become a ''dumping ground".

Published 27 November 2022 at 8:15am
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

warning sign.jpg

Australian snakes and spiders: What to do if bitten

Shammo Silo

The Yezidi community is concerned about Australia's decision to repatriate ISIS widows

Hayam Bakkir 1.png

"The repatriation of ISIS widows causes us pain and depression"

Kurdish News

November 20 Weekend News