Ministers meet Western Sydney mayors over controversial repatriation

Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil and Chris Bowen after meeting with Western Sydney mayors over the repatriation of Australians with links to IS fighters Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE
Published 27 November 2022 at 8:15am
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil has met with Western Sydney mayors over their concerns about Australians repatriated from Syria who have links to IS fighters. One of the mayors had complained the area had become a ''dumping ground".
