Miss Kurdistan from Adelaide

Nena Murad

Nena Murad Source: Supplied

Published 10 June 2016 at 8:48pm, updated 10 June 2016 at 8:52pm
By Roza Germian
Nena Murad is the 2016 candidate representing Kurdistan in Pageant of the World beauty competition to be held in Sydney next month. Nena, 21, was born in Ranya, Kurdistan. She is currently an undergraduate student, studying double degree in Education and Science. In this interview she tells us about her hopes to achieve through her paticipation in this cometition.

