'Mission accomplished' for 63 year-old Kurdish cyclist

Road2Erbil

Source: Google, Instagram

Published 22 September 2019 at 3:19pm, updated 6 January 2020 at 9:55am
Dr Ibrahim Mohammad Gardy known, known as Dr Haval is the first Kurdish person to travel from London to Erbil on bicycle. The journey which took him just over two months, was trouble free and pleasant according to the 63-year-old GP from London.

In this interview we ask Dr Haval about his journey and experiences along the way.

Dr Haval started this journey in the hope to promote healthy living and exercising, and in particular cycling, among the Kurds. 



To his surprise he was received with a warm welcome from fellow cyclist in the Kurdistan region whom joined him before entering the Kurdish Capital and Dr Haval's home town of Erbil.

Kurdish Cyclist Dr Haval
Source: Supplied


Dr Haval has documented his journey on his
Instagram page
, and he hopes that he can set an example and prove that age cannot become a barrier for the ability to set goals and accomplishing them.



 

