More Wuhan evacuees arrive at Christmas Island

The second group of Wuhan evacuees arrive at Christmas Island Source: SBS
Published 7 February 2020 at 7:14pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:22pm
By Matt Connellan, Aaron Fernandes
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The total number of coronavirus cases in Australia has risen, after a Chinese man in Queensland was confirmed to have the virus. That news came as the second group of Australians evacuated from Wuhan finally touched down on Christmas Island.
Published 7 February 2020 at 7:14pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:22pm
By Matt Connellan, Aaron Fernandes
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share