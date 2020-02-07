SBS Kurdish

More Wuhan evacuees arrive at Christmas Island

The second group of Wuhan evacuees arrive at Christmas Island (SBS)

The second group of Wuhan evacuees arrive at Christmas Island Source: SBS

Published 7 February 2020 at 7:14pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:22pm
By Matt Connellan, Aaron Fernandes
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The total number of coronavirus cases in Australia has risen, after a Chinese man in Queensland was confirmed to have the virus. That news came as the second group of Australians evacuated from Wuhan finally touched down on Christmas Island.

