Most Australians in favour of immigration and multicultural policies

Australians come from many different countries and backgrounds Source: Getty
Published 7 February 2021 at 2:58pm, updated 10 February 2021 at 9:16am
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Despite fears social cohesion may unravel amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a large majority of Australians remain in favour of immigration and multicultural policies. But an annual survey of community harmony has also found a high level of negative opinion towards Australians of Asian, African and Middle Eastern background persists.
