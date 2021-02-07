SBS Kurdish

Most Australians in favour of immigration and multicultural policies

SBS Kurdish

Australians come from many different countries and backgrounds

Australians come from many different countries and backgrounds Source: Getty

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 February 2021 at 2:58pm, updated 10 February 2021 at 9:16am
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS

Despite fears social cohesion may unravel amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a large majority of Australians remain in favour of immigration and multicultural policies. But an annual survey of community harmony has also found a high level of negative opinion towards Australians of Asian, African and Middle Eastern background persists.

Published 7 February 2021 at 2:58pm, updated 10 February 2021 at 9:16am
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News